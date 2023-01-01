2022 Veloheld Iron Base
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
604mm
608mm
617mm
626mm
Reach
431mm
449.5mm
467mm
489mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
1.35:1
1.32:1
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
395mm
440mm
480mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
610mm
630mm
655mm
Top Tube Slope
22.5deg
18deg
14.6deg
11.3deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
63mm
63mm
63mm
63mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300.1mm
300.1mm
300.1mm
300.1mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
430mm
435mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.3mm
425.4mm
430.4mm
435.5mm
Front-Center
729.4mm
750.3mm
767.2mm
798mm
Front-Center Horizontal
726.7mm
747.6mm
764.6mm
795.5mm
Wheelbase
1147mm
1173mm
1195mm
1231mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
490mm
490mm
490mm
490mm
Trail
112.4mm
very high
112.4mm
very high
112.4mm
very high
112.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102.7mm
102.7mm
102.7mm
102.7mm
Wheel Flop
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
196.3mm
170 mm cranks
217.2mm
170 mm cranks
234.1mm
170 mm cranks
264.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
130.1mm
170 mm cranks
130.1mm
170 mm cranks
130.1mm
170 mm cranks
130.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1873.2mm
1899.2mm
1921.2mm
1957.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.veloheld.de/veloheld-iron-frame