2021 Veloheld Iron 120mm
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
611mm
611mm
621mm
627mm
Reach
423mm
443mm
460mm
481mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.38:1
1.35:1
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
395mm
440mm
480mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
590mm
610mm
630mm
655mm
Top Tube Slope
23.4deg
18.4deg
15.1deg
11.6deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
63mm
63mm
63mm
63mm
Bottom Bracket Height
314mm
314mm
314mm
314mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.3mm
420.3mm
420.3mm
420.3mm
Front-Center
705.5mm
725.4mm
746.4mm
778.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
702.7mm
722.7mm
743.7mm
775.7mm
Wheelbase
1123mm
1143mm
1164mm
1196mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
510mm
510mm
510mm
510mm
Trail
101mm
very high
101mm
very high
101mm
very high
101mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
93.3mm
93.3mm
93.3mm
93.3mm
Wheel Flop
35.7mm
35.7mm
35.7mm
35.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
158.5mm
170 mm cranks
178.4mm
170 mm cranks
199.3mm
170 mm cranks
231.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
144mm
170 mm cranks
144mm
170 mm cranks
144mm
170 mm cranks
144mm
170 mm cranks
120mm Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1877.1mm
1897.1mm
1918.1mm
1950.1mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to175 cm
174 cm
to185 cm
184 cm
to190 cm
189 cm
to196 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://www.veloheld.de/veloheld-iron-bike