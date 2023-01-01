2019 Why Cycles R+ Frameset (650b wheels)
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
520mm
549mm
577mm
602mm
Reach
372mm
380mm
389mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
1.44:1
1.48:1
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
500mm
520mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
533mm
549mm
570mm
584mm
Top Tube Slope
6.8deg
7.7deg
8.4deg
8.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71.5deg
72deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
104mm
125mm
155mm
181mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294.3mm
294.3mm
294.3mm
294.3mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.1mm
414.1mm
414.1mm
414.1mm
Front-Center
590mm
594mm
614.9mm
629.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.9mm
589.9mm
610.9mm
625.9mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
1004mm
1025mm
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
79.2mm
high
72.4mm
high
69mm
high
65.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.6mm
68.6mm
65.6mm
62.6mm
Wheel Flop
24.9mm
21.8mm
20.3mm
18.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
55.7mm
170 mm cranks
59.7mm
170 mm cranks
80.5mm
170 mm cranks
95.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
124.3mm
170 mm cranks
124.3mm
170 mm cranks
124.3mm
170 mm cranks
124.3mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (650b wheels) Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1728.7mm
1732.7mm
1753.7mm
1768.7mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 1 in
to5 ft 8 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 3 in
6 ft 2 in
to6 ft 6 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
