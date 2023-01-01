2024 Bombtrack Bicycle Company Hook EXT-C Complete
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
577mm
595mm
614mm
Reach
381mm
396mm
404mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.5:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
530mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
541mm
566mm
578mm
Top Tube Slope
10.5deg
9deg
6.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
72mm
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
281mm
281mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
429mm
434mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.9mm
422.9mm
428mm
Front-Center
620mm
641mm
656mm
Front-Center Horizontal
616.1mm
637.1mm
652mm
Wheelbase
1035mm
1060mm
1080mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
53mm
53mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
410mm
410mm
410mm
Trail
68.8mm
high
68.8mm
high
68.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.8mm
64.8mm
64.8mm
Wheel Flop
21.6mm
21.6mm
21.6mm
Standover Height
793mm
816mm
845mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
97mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
130.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
108.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
Complete Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1741mm
1766mm
1786mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
420mm
440mm
Stem Length
80mm
90mm
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
163 cm
to173 cm
171 cm
to181 cm
179 cm
to188 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
