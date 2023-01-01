2020 Panorama Cycles Anticosti Complete
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SMALL (53CM)
MEDIUM (56CM)
LARGE (59CM)
Stack
566mm
600mm
623mm
Reach
370mm
382mm
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.57:1
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
498mm
530mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
538mm
565mm
587mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
9.8deg
9.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
165mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275.3mm
275.3mm
275.3mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
Front-Center
592.8mm
616.1mm
631.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
588.7mm
612.1mm
627.8mm
Wheelbase
1028.1mm
1051.5mm
1067.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
62.8mm
mid/neutral
62.8mm
mid/neutral
62.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.6mm
59.6mm
59.6mm
Wheel Flop
18.9mm
18.9mm
18.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.5mm
170 mm cranks
98.2mm
172.5 mm cranks
111.3mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
102.8mm
172.5 mm cranks
100.3mm
175 mm cranks
Complete Build
SMALL (53CM)
MEDIUM (56CM)
LARGE (59CM)
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1718.8mm
1742.2mm
1757.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
172.5mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
42cm
44cm
44cm
Stem Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 9 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 1 in
6 ft 1 in
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:Panorama Cycles