2022 Pipedream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. 2.4 Wheels
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Stack
580mm
603mm
626mm
650mm
Reach
377mm
390mm
403mm
416mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
1.55:1
1.55:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
495mm
520mm
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
535mm
560mm
585mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
14.2deg
13.6deg
13deg
12.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
160mm
180mm
205mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
302mm
302mm
302mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.5mm
444.5mm
444.5mm
444.5mm
Front-Center
624.4mm
646.3mm
667.2mm
689mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620.5mm
642.5mm
663.5mm
685.5mm
Wheelbase
1065mm
1087mm
1108mm
1130mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
44.7mm
43.9mm
43.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
432mm
—
—
—
Trail
97.8mm
very high
94.9mm
very high
95.7mm
very high
96mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
91.3mm
88.6mm
89.4mm
89.6mm
Wheel Flop
32.7mm
31.8mm
32mm
32.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82.5mm
170 mm cranks
104.3mm
170 mm cranks
125.2mm
170 mm cranks
147.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
2.4 Wheels Build
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
—
—
—
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1808.9mm
1830.9mm
1851.9mm
1873.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
158 cm
to168 cm
168 cm
to178 cm
178 cm
to188 cm
188 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
