2018 Pipedream Cycles A.L.I.C.E. Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
586.5mm
606mm
629.5mm
Reach
352.4mm
357.7mm
369.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.66:1
1.69:1
1.71:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
495mm
470mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
495mm
470mm
586mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
71.6deg
71deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
155mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
55mm
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
309.3mm
309.3mm
309.3mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
446.6mm
446.6mm
446.6mm
Front-Center
590.9mm
612.9mm
632.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
588.4mm
610.4mm
630.4mm
Wheelbase
1035mm
1057mm
1077mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
49mm
49mm
Fork Length, Unknown
432mm
432mm
432mm
Trail
90mm
very high
80.5mm
very high
80.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
84.6mm
75.6mm
75.6mm
Wheel Flop
28.9mm
25.9mm
25.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
56.6mm
170 mm cranks
78.5mm
170 mm cranks
98.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
139.3mm
170 mm cranks
139.3mm
170 mm cranks
139.3mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
—
—
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
728.7mm
728.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1763.7mm
1785.7mm
1805.7mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
—
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 2 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/a-l-i-c-e-frame-fork/?v=79cba1185463