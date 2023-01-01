2019 Trailcraft Cycles Big Mesa Base
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Extra Small
Small
Stack
460.8mm
528.7mm
Reach
389.1mm
404.6mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.18:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
338mm
400mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
525mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
495mm
525mm
Top Tube Slope
16deg
16deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
9.6mm
9.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
341mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.9mm
424.9mm
Front-Center
634.2mm
668.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
634.1mm
668.1mm
Wheelbase
1059mm
1093mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
Trail
96.4mm
very high
96.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.3mm
89.3mm
Wheel Flop
33.5mm
33.5mm
Standover Height
710mm
750mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
113.6mm
170 mm cranks
147.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
171mm
170 mm cranks
171mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Extra Small
Small
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701.2mm
701.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1760.2mm
1794.2mm
Stem Length
60mm
60mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 10 in
to5 ft 2 in
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 6 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendKids MTB
