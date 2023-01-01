2019 Raleigh Bikes Redux 26
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One
Stack
511mm
Reach
379mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
330mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278.5mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
421.4mm
Front-Center
593mm
Front-Center Horizontal
590.6mm
Wheelbase
1012mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
78.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.1mm
Wheel Flop
25.3mm
Standover Height
610mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108.5mm
170 mm cranks
26 Build
One
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.13in
Tire Outer Diameter
667mm
Bike Length with Tires
1679mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
