2016 Cinelli Zydeco Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
542mm
564.7mm
585.6mm
Reach
368.7mm
378mm
386.4mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.49:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
535mm
560mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
473mm
497mm
521mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
520mm
540mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
512mm
531mm
550mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
72deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
140mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
58mm
58mm
58mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
421mm
421mm
421mm
Front-Center
586mm
592mm
603mm
Front-Center Horizontal
583mm
590mm
600mm
Wheelbase
1004mm
1011mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
390mm
390mm
390mm
Trail
70.9mm
high
64.5mm
mid/neutral
61.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
67mm
61.3mm
58.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.8mm
18.9mm
17.6mm
Standover Height
773mm
795mm
817mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72mm
170 mm cranks
78mm
170 mm cranks
89mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
33mm
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
688mm
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692mm
1699mm
1709mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
