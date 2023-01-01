2019 Salsa Cycles Timberjack Kids Timberjack 20 Sus
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 60mm fork travel, 15% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
20
Stack
439mm
Reach
326mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
260mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
460mm
Top Tube Slope
25.3deg
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
10mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269.2mm
Chainstay Length
370mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
369.9mm
Front-Center
538.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
538.1mm
Wheelbase
908mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
373mm
Trail
67mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.3mm
Wheel Flop
22.8mm
Standover Height
467mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99.2mm
170 mm cranks
Timberjack 20 Sus Build
20
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
558.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1466.4mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
125 cm
to146 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/timberjack_kids/2019_timberjack_20_sus