2019 Pre-sale Fruit Bikes Fuzztail Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
570mm
584mm
607mm
Reach
400mm
435mm
470mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.34:1
1.29:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
350mm
400mm
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
564mm
603mm
644mm
Top Tube Slope
25.2deg
20.1deg
16.4deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
30mm
30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
333.1mm
333.1mm
333.1mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
380mm
380mm
Chainstay Length Max
400mm
400mm
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
378.8mm
378.8mm
378.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
398.9mm
398.9mm
398.9mm
Front-Center
688.8mm
729.8mm
774.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
688.2mm
729.2mm
774.2mm
Wheelbase
1067mm
1108mm
1153mm
Wheelbase Max
1087mm
1128mm
1173mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
106.9mm
very high
106.9mm
very high
106.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
97.7mm
97.7mm
97.7mm
Wheel Flop
39.7mm
39.7mm
39.7mm
Standover Height
755mm
786mm
806mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
155.7mm
170 mm cranks
196.7mm
170 mm cranks
241.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
163.1mm
170 mm cranks
163.1mm
170 mm cranks
163.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1793.2mm
1834.2mm
1879.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.thefruitzoo.com/shop/275