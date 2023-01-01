2013 Rawland Cycles Stag Base
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
540.1mm
559.4mm
578.6mm
594.6mm
Reach
374.2mm
389mm
403.1mm
407.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
530mm
550mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
72deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
73mm
73mm
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
265mm
265mm
265mm
265mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
Front-Center
596.7mm
608mm
627.8mm
637mm
Front-Center Horizontal
592.3mm
603.6mm
623.6mm
632.8mm
Wheelbase
1016mm
1027.3mm
1047.3mm
1056.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
63mm
63mm
63mm
63mm
Trail
43.6mm
low
37.5mm
low
37.5mm
low
37.5mm
low
Mechanical Trail
41.5mm
35.8mm
35.8mm
35.8mm
Wheel Flop
12.8mm
10.5mm
10.5mm
10.5mm
Standover Height
785mm
805mm
825mm
845mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
88.7mm
170 mm cranks
100mm
170 mm cranks
119.8mm
170 mm cranks
129mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95mm
170 mm cranks
95mm
170 mm cranks
95mm
170 mm cranks
95mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
676mm
676mm
676mm
676mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692mm
1703.3mm
1723.3mm
1732.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendLow-trail
Source:https://bikingtoplay.blogspot.com/2013/09/a-brief-history-of-rawland-bikes.html