2020 Specialized Bicycles Roll Elite Low Entry
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Step-through
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
583mm
621mm
644mm
Reach
346mm
352mm
370mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.68:1
1.76:1
1.74:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
370mm
450mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
594mm
615mm
643mm
Top Tube Slope
26.3deg
21.4deg
18deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Head Tube Length
155mm
190mm
215mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
280.4mm
280.4mm
280.4mm
Chainstay Length
480mm
480mm
480mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
474.9mm
474.9mm
474.9mm
Front-Center
617mm
626mm
653mm
Front-Center Horizontal
613.1mm
622.1mm
649.1mm
Wheelbase
1088mm
1097mm
1124mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
420mm
420mm
420mm
Trail
82.3mm
very high
75.6mm
high
75.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
76.3mm
70.6mm
70.6mm
Wheel Flop
28.6mm
25.3mm
25.3mm
Standover Height
495mm
495mm
495mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
101.6mm
165 mm cranks
105.6mm
170 mm cranks
132.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115.4mm
165 mm cranks
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
110.4mm
170 mm cranks
Low Entry Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1788.8mm
1797.8mm
1824.8mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
680mm
680mm
680mm
Stem Length
60mm
60mm
60mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
155 cm
to165 cm
165 cm
to175 cm
175 cm
to183 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
Source:https://www.specialized.com/us/en/roll-elite--low-entry/p/184493?color=301180-184493