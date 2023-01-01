2020 Specialized Bicycles Stumpjumper EVO Comp Carbon 27.5
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S2
S3
Stack
601mm
610mm
Reach
465mm
490mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
1.24:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
615mm
647mm
Top Tube Slope
20.8deg
16.1deg
Head Tube Angle
63.5deg
63.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
75.6deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
33mm
33mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325mm
325mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438.8mm
438.8mm
Front-Center
790mm
820mm
Front-Center Horizontal
789.2mm
819.2mm
Wheelbase
1228mm
1258mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
37mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
542mm
542mm
Trail
137.2mm
very high
137.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
122.8mm
122.8mm
Wheel Flop
54.8mm
54.8mm
Standover Height
744mm
756mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
267mm
165 mm cranks
297mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
160mm
165 mm cranks
160mm
165 mm cranks
Comp Carbon 27.5 Build
S2
S3
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
716.1mm
716.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1944.1mm
1974.1mm
Crank Length
165mm
165mm
Handlebar Width
800mm
800mm
Stem Length
45mm
45mm
Stem Angle
6deg
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/us/en/stumpjumper-evo-comp-carbon-27-5/p/173495?color=271080-173495