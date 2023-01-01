2020 Specialized Bicycles Stumpjumper EVO Alloy 29 - Frameset
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S2
S3
Stack
619mm
623mm
Reach
445mm
475mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
599mm
635mm
Top Tube Slope
23.1deg
17.7deg
Head Tube Angle
63.5deg
63.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
75.6deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
105mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
330mm
330mm
Chainstay Length
443mm
443mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.5mm
440.5mm
Front-Center
781mm
813mm
Front-Center Horizontal
779.5mm
811.5mm
Wheelbase
1220mm
1252mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
560mm
560mm
Trail
138.8mm
very high
138.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
124.2mm
124.2mm
Wheel Flop
55.4mm
55.4mm
Standover Height
754mm
770mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
234mm
170 mm cranks
266mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
160mm
170 mm cranks
160mm
170 mm cranks
Alloy 29 - Frameset Build
S2
S3
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1974.1mm
2006.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
