2019 Trek Bikes Fuel EX 8
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 130mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
Large 19.5 Low
Stack
609mm
Reach
458mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
633mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
74deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
39mm
Bottom Bracket Height
338mm
Chainstay Length
433mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
431.2mm
Front-Center
758.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
757.8mm
Wheelbase
1189mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Trail
104.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
96.3mm
Wheel Flop
37.6mm
Standover Height
730mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
206.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
163mm
175 mm cranks
8 Build
Large 19.5 Low
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
754.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1943.1mm
Crank Length
175mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 2 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/mountain-bikes/trail-mountain-bikes/fuel-ex/fuel-ex-8-29/p/23593/