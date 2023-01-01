2013 Jamis Bicycles Coda Sport
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Women's
Geometry
14
16
18
Stack
533mm
546mm
559mm
Reach
371mm
374mm
378mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.48:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
534mm
541mm
549mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
121mm
134mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
57.5mm
57.5mm
57.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285.5mm
285.5mm
285.5mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.1mm
426.1mm
426.1mm
Front-Center
590.7mm
597.6mm
597.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.9mm
594.9mm
594.9mm
Wheelbase
1014mm
1021mm
1021mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.7mm
61.7mm
61.7mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
20.1mm
20.1mm
Standover Height
705mm
730mm
757mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.7mm
170 mm cranks
84.6mm
170 mm cranks
84.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115.5mm
170 mm cranks
115.5mm
170 mm cranks
115.5mm
170 mm cranks
Sport Build
14
16
18
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.26in
1.26in
1.26in
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1700mm
1707mm
1707mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
