2022 Co-Motion Cycles Divide Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
52 cm
55 cm
58 cm
Stack
567.1mm
587mm
607mm
Reach
386.7mm
393mm
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.49:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
550mm
565mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
10.4deg
9.2deg
8.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
145mm
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
72mm
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289.8mm
289.8mm
289.8mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.2mm
444.2mm
444.2mm
Front-Center
645.8mm
653.8mm
659.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
641.8mm
649.8mm
655.8mm
Wheelbase
1086mm
1094mm
1100mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
55mm
55mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
418mm
418mm
418mm
Trail
69.8mm
high
69.8mm
high
69.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.8mm
65.8mm
65.8mm
Wheel Flop
22mm
22mm
22mm
Standover Height
781mm
805mm
829mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
114mm
170 mm cranks
122mm
170 mm cranks
127.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119.8mm
170 mm cranks
119.8mm
170 mm cranks
119.8mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
52 cm
55 cm
58 cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1809.6mm
1817.6mm
1823.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
