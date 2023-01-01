2019 Fairdale Bikes Taj Base
- Category
- BMX/Dirt Jump
- Design
- BMX Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
26"
Stack
512mm
Reach
422mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.21:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
418mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
600mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
575mm
Top Tube Slope
9.6deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
Head Tube Length
117.5mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
295.4mm
Chainstay Length
408mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
406mm
Front-Center
637.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
636mm
Wheelbase
1042mm
Fork Offset/Rake
34mm
Fork Length, Unknown
393mm
Trail
79.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
75.2mm
Wheel Flop
24.5mm
Standover Height
742mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
126.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
120.4mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
26"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
670.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1712.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
Stem Length
48mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Category TrendBMX/Dirt Jump
