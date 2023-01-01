2017 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced SL Disc 2
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
Stack
529mm
Reach
378mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
445mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
535mm
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
133mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.3mm
Front-Center
578.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
574.8mm
Wheelbase
974mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
58.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
2 Build
S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1646mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
167 cm
to173 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/gb/tcr-advanced-2-disc-2017