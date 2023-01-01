HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Giant Bicycles
/
TCR Advanced SL Disc

2017 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced SL Disc 2

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
Stack
529mm
Reach
378mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
445mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
535mm
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
133mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.3mm
Front-Center
578.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
574.8mm
Wheelbase
974mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
58.8mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
56mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks

2 Build

S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1646mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
167 cm
to
173 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/gb/tcr-advanced-2-disc-2017
