Diamondback Bicycles
/
El Oso Grande

2016 Diamondback Bicycles El Oso Grande Base

Category
Rigid Fatbike
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Disc brake
S/16"
M/18"
L/20"
Average stack and reachvs category
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S/16"
M/18"
L/20"
Stack
600mm
609mm
609mm
Reach
408mm
434mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.4:1
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
400mm
457mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
609mm
630mm
Head Tube Angle
68.5deg
68.5deg
68.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
120mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
344mm
344mm
344mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
456.1mm
456.1mm
456.1mm
Front-Center
677.1mm
706.6mm
727.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
674.5mm
704mm
725mm
Wheelbase
1130.5mm
1160.1mm
1181.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
105.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.1mm
98.1mm
98.1mm
Wheel Flop
35.9mm
35.9mm
35.9mm
Standover Height
787mm
804mm
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.2mm
170 mm cranks
132.6mm
170 mm cranks
153.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
174mm
170 mm cranks
174mm
170 mm cranks
174mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

S/16"
M/18"
L/20"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.9in
4.9in
4.9in
Tire Width Max
5in
5in
5in
Tire Outer Diameter
807.9mm
807.9mm
807.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1938.4mm
1968mm
1989mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Rigid Fatbike
Source:https://web.archive.org/web/20160623234119/http://www.diamondback.com/bikes-mountain-bikes-trail-fat-series-el-oso-grande
Suggest Bike Edit