2018 Specialized Bicycles Fatboy 20 Base
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
20.0
Stack
464mm
Reach
319mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
280mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
470mm
Top Tube Slope
26deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
25mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279.6mm
Chainstay Length
390mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
389.2mm
Front-Center
526mm
Front-Center Horizontal
524.8mm
Wheelbase
914mm
Fork Offset/Rake
35mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
360mm
Trail
79.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
74.2mm
Wheel Flop
26.6mm
Standover Height
583mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
51.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109.6mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
20.0
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
4in
Tire Outer Diameter
609.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1523.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/us/en/fatboy-20/p/133899