2022 Dosnoventa Los Angeles Base
- Category
- Track/Fixed-gear
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- N/A brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
481mm
515mm
553mm
Reach
389mm
396mm
411mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.24:1
1.3:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
540mm
580mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
460mm
500mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
510mm
535mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
-0.2deg
-0.7deg
-0.7deg
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
140mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
41mm
41mm
41mm
Bottom Bracket Height
298mm
298mm
298mm
Chainstay Length
382mm
382mm
382mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
379.8mm
379.8mm
379.8mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
128mm
170 mm cranks
128mm
170 mm cranks
128mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
154 cm
to170 cm
171 cm
to182 cm
183 cm
to192 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
Source:https://dosnoventabikes.com/frames/los-angeles/los-angeles-jet-black-frame/