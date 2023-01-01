2018 Why Cycles Big Iron Base
- Category
- Rigid Fatbike
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Stack
606mm
615mm
620mm
630mm
Reach
417mm
437mm
457mm
477mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.41:1
1.36:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
355mm
407mm
457mm
492mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
584mm
606mm
628mm
651mm
Top Tube Slope
27.1deg
22.1deg
17.2deg
14.4deg
Head Tube Angle
68.7deg
68.7deg
68.7deg
68.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
113mm
123mm
128mm
139mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
64mm
64mm
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
342.3mm
342.3mm
342.3mm
342.3mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.4mm
440.4mm
440.4mm
440.4mm
Front-Center
680.6mm
704.5mm
723.5mm
750.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
677.6mm
701.6mm
720.6mm
747.6mm
Wheelbase
1118mm
1142mm
1161mm
1188mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
490mm
490mm
490mm
490mm
Trail
103.7mm
very high
103.7mm
very high
103.7mm
very high
103.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
96.6mm
96.6mm
96.6mm
96.6mm
Wheel Flop
35.1mm
35.1mm
35.1mm
35.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
104.3mm
170 mm cranks
128.2mm
170 mm cranks
147.2mm
170 mm cranks
174.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
172.3mm
170 mm cranks
172.3mm
170 mm cranks
172.3mm
170 mm cranks
172.3mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Medium
Large
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
4.5in
4.5in
4.5in
4.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
812.6mm
812.6mm
812.6mm
812.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1930.6mm
1954.6mm
1973.6mm
2000.6mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 0 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 9 in
to6 ft 2 in
6 ft 1 in
to6 ft 7 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid Fatbike
