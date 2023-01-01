1985 Panasonic Track Base
- Category
- Track/Fixed-gear
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
22
24
Stack
567.9mm
616.4mm
Reach
389.4mm
386.5mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
558.8mm
609.6mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
563mm
575mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
563mm
575mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
62.2mm
62.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273.8mm
273.5mm
Chainstay Length
417mm
417mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
412.3mm
412.3mm
Front-Center
583mm
595mm
Front-Center Horizontal
579.7mm
591.7mm
Wheelbase
992mm
1004mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77mm
170 mm cranks
89mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103.8mm
170 mm cranks
103.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
22
24
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1664mm
1676mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
