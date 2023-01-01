2018 Monē Bikes La Roca 27.5+, 130mm Fork
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S-M
M-L
L-XL
Stack
559mm
603mm
615mm
Reach
388mm
412mm
440mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
399mm
454mm
516mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
570mm
585mm
622.5mm
Top Tube Slope
19.5deg
17.3deg
11.5deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.9deg
74.9deg
74.9deg
Head Tube Length
97mm
110mm
122mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
43mm
43mm
43mm
Bottom Bracket Height
325.2mm
325.2mm
325.2mm
Chainstay Length
413mm
413mm
413mm
Chainstay Length Max
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
410.8mm
410.8mm
410.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
427.8mm
427.8mm
427.8mm
Front-Center
675mm
704mm
738mm
Front-Center Horizontal
683.2mm
711.2mm
745.2mm
Wheelbase
1094mm
1122mm
1156mm
Wheelbase Max
1111.1mm
1139.1mm
1173.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
535mm
535mm
535mm
Trail
86.7mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
86.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81mm
81mm
81mm
Wheel Flop
29mm
29mm
29mm
Standover Height
757mm
768mm
785mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
136.8mm
170 mm cranks
165.8mm
170 mm cranks
199.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
155.2mm
170 mm cranks
27.5+, 130mm Fork Build
S-M
M-L
L-XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1830.4mm
1858.4mm
1892.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:http://www.monebikes.com/store/la-roca