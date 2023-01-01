2018 Cotic Soul 27.5, 140mm travel
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Extra Small
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
579.5mm
579.5mm
588mm
599mm
Reach
406mm
429mm
452mm
474mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.35:1
1.3:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
365mm
390mm
425mm
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
590mm
613mm
638mm
667mm
Top Tube Slope
24.1deg
20.8deg
17.5deg
14.7deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
66deg
66deg
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.4mm
312.4mm
312.4mm
312.4mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
428mm
428mm
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
426.3mm
426.3mm
426.3mm
426.3mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
137.4mm
175 mm cranks
137.4mm
175 mm cranks
137.4mm
175 mm cranks
137.4mm
175 mm cranks
27.5, 140mm travel Build
Extra Small
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
700.8mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
780mm
780mm
Stem Length
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
