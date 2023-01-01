HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Yasujiro
/
Mini-Cargo

2018 Yasujiro Mini-Cargo Base

Category
Cargo
Design
Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake
One Size
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden

Geometry

One Size
Stack
554mm
Reach
346mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Wheelbase
1038mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

One Size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
507.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1545.6mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Cargo
Source:https://store.somafab.com/yamifrset.html
