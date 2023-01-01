2018 Yasujiro Mini-Cargo Base
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One Size
Stack
554mm
Reach
346mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406.4mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Wheelbase
1038mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Base Build
One Size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
507.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1545.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
Source:https://store.somafab.com/yamifrset.html