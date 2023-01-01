HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Giant Bicycles
/
Defy Advanced

2016 Giant Bicycles Defy Advanced 3

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
xs
s
m
m/l
l
xl
Geometry

xs
s
m
m/l
l
xl
Stack
523mm
546mm
567mm
586mm
605mm
624mm
Reach
365mm
373mm
377mm
381mm
390mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.46:1
1.5:1
1.54:1
1.55:1
1.57:1
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
515mm
530mm
545mm
560mm
575mm
595mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
72deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
125mm
145mm
165mm
190mm
210mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
983mm
990mm
995mm
1007mm
1022mm
1037mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop
Standover Height
737mm
754mm
777mm
790mm
813mm
833mm

3 Build

xs
s
m
m/l
l
xl
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655mm
1662mm
1667mm
1679mm
1694mm
1709mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Endurance Road
