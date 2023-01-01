1985 Bridgestone Cycle Co. MB-2 Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
19"
21"
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
485mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
580mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
31.1mm
—
Bottom Bracket Height
303.9mm
—
Chainstay Length
467mm
467mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
466mm
—
Front-Center
630.8mm
545.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
630mm
—
Wheelbase
1096mm
1111mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Trail
68.7mm
high
68.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.6mm
64.6mm
Wheel Flop
22.1mm
22.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120.8mm
175 mm cranks
35.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
128.9mm
175 mm cranks
—
175 mm cranks
Base Build
19"
21"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.13in
1.13in
Tire Outer Diameter
670mm
670mm
Bike Length with Tires
1766mm
1781mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
Source:https://www.sheldonbrown.com/bridgestone/1985/pages/26b-bridgestone-geometry.html https://www.sheldonbrown.com/bridgestone/1985/pages/20-bridgestone-mb-2.html