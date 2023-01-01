HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bridgestone Cycle Co.
/
MB-2

1985 Bridgestone Cycle Co. MB-2 Base

Category
Rigid MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Rim brake
19"
Geometry

19"
21"
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
485mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
580mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
68deg
68deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
31.1mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303.9mm
Chainstay Length
467mm
467mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
466mm
Front-Center
630.8mm
545.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
630mm
Wheelbase
1096mm
1111mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Trail
68.7mm
high
68.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.6mm
64.6mm
Wheel Flop
22.1mm
22.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120.8mm
175 mm cranks
35.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
128.9mm
175 mm cranks
175 mm cranks

Base Build

19"
21"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.13in
1.13in
Tire Outer Diameter
670mm
670mm
Bike Length with Tires
1766mm
1781mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
Source:https://www.sheldonbrown.com/bridgestone/1985/pages/26b-bridgestone-geometry.html https://www.sheldonbrown.com/bridgestone/1985/pages/20-bridgestone-mb-2.html
