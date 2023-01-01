2023 Cannondale Bikes Topstone Alloy 1
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XL
Stack
640mm
Reach
402mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
596mm
Top Tube Slope
6.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.1deg
Head Tube Length
214mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.4mm
Front-Center
659mm
Front-Center Horizontal
654.6mm
Wheelbase
1078mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
Trail
61.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.3mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
Standover Height
863mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
141mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
1 Build
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
Tire Width Max
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1774mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://biketek.cc/lt/plento-dviraciai/gravel-dviraciai/cannondale-topstone-1-lt/?variation_id=1637