2011 Surly Bikes Pacer Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
54
Stack
547mm
Reach
387.1mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
550mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
550mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
124mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.7mm
Front-Center
588.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
584.1mm
Wheelbase
992.8mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
371mm
Trail
60mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.2mm
Wheel Flop
17.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
680mm
Bike Length with Tires
1672.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
