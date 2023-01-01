2017 Surly Bikes ECR 27+ Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
556mm
580mm
603mm
Reach
385mm
398mm
411mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
346.4mm
406.4mm
457.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
555mm
575mm
595mm
Top Tube Slope
24.8deg
20.3deg
16.9deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
115mm
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308.2mm
308.2mm
308.2mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Max
435mm
435mm
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.8mm
430.8mm
430.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
430.8mm
430.8mm
430.8mm
Front-Center
624.4mm
646mm
667.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.5mm
643.2mm
665.2mm
Wheelbase
1052.3mm
1074mm
1096mm
Wheelbase Max
1052.3mm
1074mm
1096mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
42.5mm
42.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
447mm
447mm
447mm
Trail
95.3mm
very high
95.8mm
very high
95.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89mm
89.4mm
89.3mm
Wheel Flop
31.9mm
32.1mm
32mm
Standover Height
726mm
766mm
802mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.2mm
170 mm cranks
107.8mm
170 mm cranks
129.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1788.7mm
1810.4mm
1832.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
