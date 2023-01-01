2017 Spot Bikes Rocker 27.5+ Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
617mm
626mm
635mm
645mm
Reach
397mm
420mm
442mm
466mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
1.49:1
1.44:1
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
381mm
432mm
483mm
533mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
577mm
601mm
626mm
652mm
Top Tube Slope
26.5deg
21.3deg
16.5deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
67.7deg
67.7deg
67.7deg
67.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.7deg
73.7deg
73.7deg
73.7deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
120mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
52mm
52mm
52mm
52mm
Bottom Bracket Height
311.1mm
311.1mm
311.1mm
311.1mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
427mm
427mm
427mm
Chainstay Length Max
427mm
427mm
427mm
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
423.8mm
Front-Center
685.2mm
711.1mm
738mm
765mm
Front-Center Horizontal
683.2mm
709.2mm
736.2mm
763.2mm
Wheelbase
1107mm
1133mm
1160mm
1187mm
Wheelbase Max
1107mm
1133mm
1160mm
1187mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.4mm
49.7mm
51mm
49.9mm
Trail
94.5mm
very high
95.2mm
very high
93.9mm
very high
95mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.4mm
88.1mm
86.8mm
87.9mm
Wheel Flop
33.2mm
33.4mm
33mm
33.3mm
Standover Height
685mm
685mm
713mm
739mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
152mm
170 mm cranks
178mm
170 mm cranks
204.9mm
170 mm cranks
231.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
141.1mm
170 mm cranks
141.1mm
170 mm cranks
141.1mm
170 mm cranks
141.1mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1833.2mm
1859.2mm
1886.2mm
1913.2mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 6 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 11 in
to6 ft 2 in
6 ft 3 in
to6 ft 7 in
PBH
28 in
to30 in
28 in
to32 in
29 in
to34 in
35 in
to38 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
