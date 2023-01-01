2017 Salsa Cycles Redpoint Carbon 150mm
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
608mm
617mm
626mm
635mm
Reach
427mm
446mm
464mm
482mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.38:1
1.35:1
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
407mm
444.5mm
483mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
606.9mm
628.7mm
649.4mm
670.1mm
Top Tube Slope
21.9deg
18.4deg
15.2deg
12.2deg
Head Tube Angle
66.9deg
66.9deg
66.9deg
66.9deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
15mm
15mm
15mm
15mm
Bottom Bracket Height
340.5mm
340.5mm
340.5mm
340.5mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Max
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.7mm
429.7mm
429.7mm
429.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
429.7mm
429.7mm
429.7mm
429.7mm
Front-Center
727.9mm
750.9mm
772.8mm
794.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
727.8mm
750.8mm
772.7mm
794.6mm
Wheelbase
1157.5mm
1180.5mm
1202.4mm
1224.3mm
Wheelbase Max
1157.5mm
1180.5mm
1202.4mm
1224.3mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
44mm
44mm
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
539mm
539mm
539mm
539mm
Trail
103.8mm
very high
103.8mm
very high
103.8mm
very high
103.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
95.5mm
95.5mm
95.5mm
95.5mm
Wheel Flop
37.5mm
37.5mm
37.5mm
37.5mm
Standover Height
739.6mm
739.8mm
755.5mm
765.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
202.4mm
170 mm cranks
225.4mm
170 mm cranks
242.3mm
175 mm cranks
264.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170.5mm
170 mm cranks
170.5mm
170 mm cranks
165.5mm
175 mm cranks
165.5mm
175 mm cranks
150mm Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
711mm
711mm
711mm
711mm
Bike Length with Tires
1868.5mm
1891.5mm
1913.4mm
1935.3mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_redpoint_carbon_gx1