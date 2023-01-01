2017 Salsa Cycles Pony Rustler 130mm
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 0% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
609mm
619mm
619mm
628mm
Reach
405mm
422mm
442mm
459mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.47:1
1.4:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
407mm
457mm
508mm
534mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
591.7mm
611.8mm
631.8mm
651.8mm
Top Tube Slope
22.8deg
18.1deg
12.7deg
10.8deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
31.8mm
31.8mm
31.8mm
31.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
336.4mm
336.4mm
336.4mm
336.4mm
Chainstay Length
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Max
437mm
437mm
437mm
437mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.8mm
435.8mm
435.8mm
435.8mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
435.8mm
435.8mm
435.8mm
435.8mm
Front-Center
699.5mm
720.4mm
740.3mm
761.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
698.8mm
719.7mm
739.7mm
760.7mm
Wheelbase
1134.6mm
1155.5mm
1175.5mm
1196.5mm
Wheelbase Max
1134.6mm
1155.5mm
1175.5mm
1196.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
542mm
542mm
542mm
542mm
Trail
97.3mm
very high
97.3mm
very high
97.3mm
very high
97.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.9mm
89.9mm
89.9mm
89.9mm
Wheel Flop
34.4mm
34.4mm
34.4mm
34.4mm
Standover Height
747mm
761.4mm
783.7mm
801.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
161.3mm
170 mm cranks
182.2mm
170 mm cranks
202.1mm
170 mm cranks
223.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
166.4mm
170 mm cranks
166.4mm
170 mm cranks
166.4mm
170 mm cranks
166.4mm
170 mm cranks
130mm Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1871mm
1891.9mm
1911.9mm
1932.9mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
750mm
750mm
750mm
750mm
Stem Length
60mm
70mm
70mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_pony_rustler_gx1