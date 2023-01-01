2019 Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Apex 1
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
593.9mm
619.5mm
645.3mm
664.2mm
Reach
374.7mm
375.6mm
382.7mm
396.9mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.65:1
1.69:1
1.67:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
482.6mm
533mm
584mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
545mm
565mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
22.7deg
17deg
14.1deg
10.6deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
115mm
140mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300mm
300mm
300mm
300mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
Front-Center
617.2mm
621.9mm
632.3mm
652.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
613.2mm
617.9mm
628.4mm
649.1mm
Wheelbase
1052.7mm
1057.4mm
1067.9mm
1088.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
86.8mm
very high
86.8mm
very high
79.8mm
high
79.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
81.6mm
81.6mm
75.5mm
75.5mm
Wheel Flop
27.9mm
27.9mm
24.6mm
24.6mm
Standover Height
719.1mm
787.1mm
829.9mm
868.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.2mm
170 mm cranks
81.9mm
170 mm cranks
87.3mm
175 mm cranks
107.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
130mm
170 mm cranks
130mm
170 mm cranks
125mm
175 mm cranks
125mm
175 mm cranks
Apex 1 Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
740mm
740mm
740mm
740mm
Bike Length with Tires
1792.7mm
1797.4mm
1807.9mm
1828.6mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
40cm
42cm
44cm
46cm
Stem Length
70mm
90mm
90mm
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
168 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to183 cm
180 cm
to191 cm
188 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/cutthroat/2019_cutthroat_apex_1