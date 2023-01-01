2017 Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
594mm
620mm
645mm
664mm
Reach
375mm
376mm
383mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
1.65:1
1.68:1
1.67:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
482.6mm
533mm
584mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
545mm
565mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
22.7deg
17deg
14.1deg
10.5deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
115mm
140mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
302mm
302mm
302mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Max
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
Front-Center
617.2mm
621.9mm
632.3mm
652.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
613.2mm
617.9mm
628.4mm
649.1mm
Wheelbase
1052.7mm
1057.4mm
1067.9mm
1088.6mm
Wheelbase Max
1052.7mm
1057.4mm
1067.9mm
1088.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
87.5mm
very high
84mm
very high
80.5mm
very high
80.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
82.2mm
79.2mm
76.1mm
76.1mm
Wheel Flop
28.1mm
26.4mm
24.8mm
24.8mm
Standover Height
719.1mm
787.1mm
829.9mm
868.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
75.3mm
170 mm cranks
79.9mm
170 mm cranks
85.4mm
175 mm cranks
105.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
127mm
175 mm cranks
127mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1796.6mm
1801.3mm
1811.8mm
1832.5mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
420mm
440mm
460mm
Stem Length
70mm
90mm
90mm
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendOff-road Touring
Source:https://salsacycles.com/bikes/archive/2017_cutthroat_rival