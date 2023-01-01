2016 Rawland Cycles Ulv Base
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
570mm
590mm
610mm
630mm
Reach
381mm
390mm
399mm
407mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.51:1
1.53:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
474mm
518mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
560mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
17.2deg
14.5deg
11.7deg
9.4deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
84mm
105mm
126mm
146mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
91mm
91mm
91mm
91mm
Bottom Bracket Height
277.2mm
277.2mm
277.2mm
277.2mm
Chainstay Length
460mm
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Max
460mm
460mm
460mm
460mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
450.9mm
Front-Center
616.8mm
632.7mm
646.5mm
661.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
610.1mm
626.1mm
640.1mm
655.1mm
Wheelbase
1061mm
1077mm
1091mm
1106mm
Wheelbase Max
1061mm
1077mm
1091mm
1106mm
Fork Offset/Rake
79mm
79mm
79mm
79mm
Trail
30mm
very low
30mm
very low
30mm
very low
30mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
28.7mm
28.7mm
28.7mm
28.7mm
Wheel Flop
8.4mm
8.4mm
8.4mm
8.4mm
Standover Height
750mm
780mm
810mm
840mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78.6mm
170 mm cranks
94.5mm
170 mm cranks
108.3mm
170 mm cranks
123.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
107.2mm
170 mm cranks
107.2mm
170 mm cranks
107.2mm
170 mm cranks
107.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1797.4mm
1813.4mm
1827.4mm
1842.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendLow-trail
Source:Bike Counterculture Geometry Database