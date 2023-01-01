2017 Diamondback Bicycles Haanjo 24
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
53" to 56"
Stack
461mm
Reach
347mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
345mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
480mm
Top Tube Slope
16.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
5.3mm
Bottom Bracket Height
283mm
Chainstay Length
365mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
365mm
Front-Center
535.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
535mm
Wheelbase
900mm
Fork Offset/Rake
35mm
Trail
65mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.2mm
Wheel Flop
20.4mm
Standover Height
643mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91.8mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
128mm
155 mm cranks
24 Build
53" to 56"
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.37in
Tire Outer Diameter
576.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1476.6mm
Crank Length
155mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
7deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 5 in
to4 ft 8 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
