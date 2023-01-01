2020 Brother Cycles Big Bro Frameset 27.5+
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small (16)
Medium (18)
Large (20)
xLarge (22)
Stack
598mm
605mm
616mm
630mm
Reach
392mm
410mm
432mm
452mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
1.48:1
1.43:1
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
406mm
457mm
508mm
559mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
595mm
620mm
645mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
556mm
571mm
595mm
622mm
Top Tube Slope
22.3deg
17.2deg
12.6deg
8.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
70deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
100mm
110mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
308.2mm
308.2mm
308.2mm
308.2mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.9mm
440.9mm
440.9mm
440.9mm
Front-Center
644.9mm
659.8mm
679.7mm
705.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
642.1mm
657.1mm
677.1mm
703.1mm
Wheelbase
1083mm
1098mm
1118mm
1144mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
46mm
46mm
46mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
483mm
483mm
483mm
483mm
Trail
88.6mm
very high
85.1mm
very high
81.6mm
very high
81.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
83mm
79.9mm
76.9mm
76.9mm
Wheel Flop
29.1mm
27.3mm
25.7mm
25.7mm
Standover Height
782mm
810mm
840mm
871mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
106.7mm
170 mm cranks
121.6mm
170 mm cranks
141.5mm
170 mm cranks
167.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
138.2mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset 27.5+ Build
Small (16)
Medium (18)
Large (20)
xLarge (22)
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1819.4mm
1834.4mm
1854.4mm
1880.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendRigid MTB
