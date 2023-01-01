HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Specialized Bicycles
/
Rockhopper

2016 Specialized Bicycles Rockhopper Expert

Category
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
Design
Swept Back Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
100mm fork travel
Features
Disc brake
Large
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Bar type unusual for category
This: Swept Back Bar
Category: Flat Bar
vs category

Geometry

Large
Stack
639mm
Reach
430mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
460mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
637mm
Top Tube Slope
19.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
64mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300.3mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437.3mm
Front-Center
680mm
Front-Center Horizontal
676.7mm
Wheelbase
1114mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
Fork Length, Unknown
505mm
Trail
76.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.6mm
Wheel Flop
23.6mm
Standover Height
828.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
140.7mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
125.3mm
175 mm cranks

Expert Build

Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
728.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1842.7mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
720mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stem Angle
6deg

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Cross-country MTB
