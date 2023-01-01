HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Specialized Bicycles
/
Rockhopper

1993 Specialized Bicycles Rockhopper Comp

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
18
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

18
Stack
476mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
451mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
523mm
Top Tube Slope
5.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
85mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
28mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289.6mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.1mm
Front-Center
553mm
Front-Center Horizontal
555.9mm
Wheelbase
995mm
Fork Offset/Rake
105mm
Fork Length, Unknown
366mm
Trail
-1.7mm
Mechanical Trail
-1.6mm
Wheel Flop
-0.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
65.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119.6mm
170 mm cranks

Comp Build

18
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
635.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1630.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/specialized-rockhopper-1993/
Suggest Bike Edit