1993 Specialized Bicycles Rockhopper Comp
Geometry
18
Stack
476mm
Reach
372mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
451mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
523mm
Top Tube Slope
5.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
85mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
28mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289.6mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.1mm
Front-Center
553mm
Front-Center Horizontal
555.9mm
Wheelbase
995mm
Fork Offset/Rake
105mm
Fork Length, Unknown
366mm
Trail
-1.7mm
Mechanical Trail
-1.6mm
Wheel Flop
-0.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
65.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119.6mm
170 mm cranks
Comp Build
18
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
635.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1630.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/specialized-rockhopper-1993/