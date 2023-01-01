2018 Kona Bicycle Company Rove DL
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56
Stack
608mm
Reach
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
578mm
Top Tube Slope
7.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.3mm
Front-Center
623mm
Front-Center Horizontal
619.7mm
Wheelbase
1049mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
411mm
Trail
66mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.6mm
Wheel Flop
19.9mm
Standover Height
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
114mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
DL Build
56
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
Tire Width Max
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1727mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
