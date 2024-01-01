2012 Cannondale Bikes Synapse Carbon Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51
Stack
548mm
Reach
363mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
Top Tube Slope
13.3deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
403.6mm
Front-Center
576mm
Front-Center Horizontal
571.4mm
Wheelbase
975mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
56.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.8mm
Wheel Flop
16.6mm
Standover Height
744mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
70mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
51
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1647mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
