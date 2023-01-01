2013 Cannondale Bikes Synapse Alloy Base
Geometry
54cm
56cm
Stack
564mm
580mm
Reach
375mm
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
—
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
540mm
—
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
—
560mm
Top Tube Slope
—
4.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
270mm
267mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.2mm
409.2mm
Front-Center
593mm
604mm
Front-Center Horizontal
588.8mm
599.8mm
Wheelbase
998mm
1009mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Trail
57.6mm
mid/neutral
53.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
54.8mm
51mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
15.4mm
Standover Height
781mm
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84mm
170 mm cranks
98mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
100mm
170 mm cranks
97mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
54cm
56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1676mm
1681mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
