2011 Cannondale Bikes Synapse Alloy Tiagra
Geometry
56cm
Stack
580mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Top Tube Slope
5.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
71mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.9mm
Front-Center
604.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
54.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
51.9mm
Wheel Flop
15.6mm
Standover Height
802mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
95.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
170 mm cranks
Tiagra Build
56cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1687mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:Cannondale Geometry Charts