2013 Cannondale Bikes SuperSix EVO SE
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
50cm
Stack
519mm
Reach
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
Top Tube Slope
6.4deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
398.6mm
Front-Center
569mm
Front-Center Horizontal
568.5mm
Wheelbase
967mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
61.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.8mm
Wheel Flop
18.2mm
Standover Height
755mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
63mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
SE Build
50cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1639mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
42cm
Stem Length
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
