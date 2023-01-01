2017 Trek Bikes Domane SL
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
54 cm
Stack
575mm
Reach
374mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.54:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
542mm
Top Tube Slope
10.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.7deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
80mm
Bottom Bracket Height
263mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
412.3mm
Front-Center
603mm
Front-Center Horizontal
597.7mm
Wheelbase
1010mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53mm
Trail
60.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57mm
Wheel Flop
18.3mm
Standover Height
754mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
93mm
170 mm cranks
SL Build
54 cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1696mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:Trekbikes.com